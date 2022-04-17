ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Kangana Ranaut treats ‘Lock Upp’ contestant with ‘Dhaakad’ teaser

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Kangana Ranaut treated the contestants of the reality show ‘Lock Upp’ with a glimpse of the teaser of her upcoming film ‘Dhaakad’.

Since the contestants don’t have access to the internet or television, Kangana wanted to ensure that they get to watch the teaser of her upcoming film.

That’s not all, this week, one of the contestants, Anjali, was asked to become the ‘Dhaakad’ spy as part of the ‘daring baazi’ segment on the show which involved her giving information about her own friends to show that she is fearless.

The actress says, “I play the role of Agent Agni in Dhaakad who is bold, fiery and brave. The contestants of ‘Lock Upp’ too have impressed me with their fearlessness and they truly deserve to be called ‘Dhaakad’.”

“The show is the ideal platform for me to showcase the teaser of my upcoming film. I am excited for the contestants to see the teaser. It’s the kind of film that will set new benchmarks in every department of filmmaking.”

‘Dhaakad’ directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai and produced by Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai. Presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt Ltd in association with Kamal Mukut, Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum films, it is slated to release on May 20.

The film will be available in four languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

20220417-123005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Akkshay Dogra on writing show about same-sex love

    Kubbra Sait shares a cool picture against a wall mural

    Actors gets nostalgic as ‘Apna Time Bhi Aayega’ hits 250-episode mark

    Harshvardhan Rane: Sometimes don’t go with the flow