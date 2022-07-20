Kangana Ranaut recently shared the first look for her upcoming project, ‘Emergency’ in which she is essaying the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The movie’s story is based on the emergency that was declared in India between 1975 and 1977. The movie is currently still under production but it seems to have already landed in controversy.

In the movie’s teaser that was released recently, Kangana bears a striking resemblance to India’s former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and as per reports, the Congress Party has objected to Kangana portraying the late PM on the silver screen.

As per a report in News18, Vice-President of the Congress Media Department in Madhya Pradesh, Sangeeta Sharma called Kangana Ranaut a “BJP agent” and also stated that Kangana has taken up this role with the sole purpose of tarnishing the image of Indira Gandhi and she is doing so at the behest of the BJP, which is the ruling party in India at the moment.

Sharma has demanded that she wants to watch the movie before it is released. As reported by IndiaTimes, in response to the allegations by the Congress Media person, BJP’s spokesperson Rajpal Singh Sisodia was quoted as saying, “Emergency is a black spot on the country’s democracy and Indira Gandhi was the heroine during it, and hence they need not worry.”

A few days ago, Kangana Ranaut shared a BTS video from the shoot of the movie and she wrote, “Here is the making of the first look of my directorial movie Emergency, the first look took the nation by storm … thanks to my incredible team, everyday is a dream come true … I have some of the best people in the world… Go team Emergency.”

When the movie was announced, Kangana had clarified that ‘Emergency’ which she is starring in as well as directing is not an Indira Gandhi biopic, rather it is a political drama.

