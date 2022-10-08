Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film ‘Tejas’, in which she stars as a fighter pilot, is currently in the midst of tricky sequences. But, the film will be mostly released by mid summer of 2023.

Aircraft dog fights sequences and the VFX are consuming the most of the time. However, the film looks set to release by next mid year. A source close to the development revealed.

“The team is excited to present world class air combat sequences. Director Survesh Mewara is leaving no stone unturned and working day and night to execute the VFX perfectly for the next summer release”, the source mentioned.

Wishing everyone on the Indian Air Force Day on Saturday, Kangana too shared greetings for all our air warriors in the story section of her Instagram.

Meanwhile, the actress is busy with the shoot of her next directorial ‘Emergency’. The film sees her as former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Apart from featuring in the film, Kangana is also directing and producing it under her banner Manikarnika films.

