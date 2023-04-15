ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Kangana reacts to old clip of KJo saying he isn’t ‘interested in working with her’

Actress Kangana Ranaut has shared an old video of filmmaker Karan Johar talking about being tagged as a “movie mafia” by her and that he is not “interested in working with her”.

Kangana took to her Instagram story, in which she shared the 2017 video which has Karan’s comment and her reactions.

In the clip, Karan had said, “When she said ‘movie mafia’ what does she mean? What does she think we are doing? Sitting and not giving her work? Is that what makes us mafia? No, we do that by choice. I do that because maybe I am not interested in working with her.”

The edited clip also had a segment of Kangana saying: “He said I am jobless and looking for job from him or something like that. I mean look at my talent and look at your movies. I mean really?”

She captioned the clip: “Chacha Chaudhary thanks for these frivolous outbursts when I establish myself as a filmmaker and producer… Will rub these in your face…”

