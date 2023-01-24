ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Kangana returns to Twitter, announces wrap up of her directorial ‘Emergency’

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is back on the micro-blogging site, Twitter and the very first tweet after her return on the platform talks about her upcoming directorial ‘Emergency’.

On Tuesday, the actress took to her Twitter handle to announce her film’s wrap.

She also shared a BTS video of her film in which one can see different departments of the film unit coming together to put together Kangana’s ambitious project. The film, which will now enter the post-production stage, has set its release date as October 20, 2023.

Kangana wrote in her tweet, “And it’s a wrap !!! Emergency filming completed successfully, see you in cinemas on 20th October 2023 a 20-10-2023.”

The BTS video features table reading sessions with the team, the storyboarding, moodboards, location hunting, the production hustle-bustle and Kangana busy brainstorming with her team and interacting with fellow actor Anupam Kher.

‘Emergency’, directed by Kangana Ranaut, will also see her essaying the role of former Indian Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi.

The film will tell the story of India’s biggest political event when the Emergency was imposed in the country by Gandhi who was then Prime Minister.

20230124-190403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Farah Khan Kunder’s daughter Anya wins PETA India award

    Sunny Leone has a solution so people don’t forget her name

    On Big B’s 80th birthday, Anand Pandit pledges meals to 8,000...

    Willem Dafoe to debut as ‘SNL’ host with Katy Perry as...