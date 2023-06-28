ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODTOP ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana, Sandeep Singh come together for unnamed mega-budget film for 2024

National Award-winning actress Kangana Ranaut and filmmaker Sandeep Singh, who’s in the news for a bunch of upcoming films, from ‘Swatantryaveer Savarkar’ to ‘Saharasri’ and ‘Tipu’, are coming together to launch a film soon.

Neither of them disclosed much about the film, saying that its title and director will be released soon.

Announcing her collaboration with Sandeep Singh, Kangana, whose next film, ‘Emergency’, is in post-production, said: “Sandeep and I have been friends for over 13 years and have been wanting to do a film for a long time. Now, as we have found the right subject and the role we are all set to roll out soon, it is going to be the biggest film of my career and a fantastic role.”

Sandeep Singh said he had been “eagerly waiting to work with [Kangana] for over a decade”.

He added: “The films I offered her earlier did not match up to her calibre as an actress. Thus, I waited for the right one to come my way. It was a challenge to find a good script keeping Kangana’s acting prowess in mind. Now, I have a meaty subject that only she can do, so I instantly got in touch with her. And this time she could not say no.

“This film will be loved by every Indian across the globe. I am grateful to Kangana for taking our friendship a step forward and giving me the privilege to bring our association to fruition.”

The film’s title and director will be announced soon. It will hit the floors early next year.

