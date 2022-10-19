Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut will be seen essaying the role of the legendary Bengali theatre actress Binodini Dasi, professionally known as ‘Notee Binodini’, in an upcoming film to be directed by Pradeep Sarkar.

Notee Binodini was a key player in the evolution of the theatre culture in India. During a career that spanned 12 years, she enacted over 80 roles, including those of Sita, Draupadi, Radha, Ayesha, Kaikeyi, Motibibi and Kapalkundala under the mentorship of Girish Chandra Ghosh. She was one of the first South Asian theatre actresses to write her own autobiography.

When contacted, Kangana said, “I’m a very big fan of Pradeep Sarkar ji and very happy for this opportunity. Also this will be my first collaboration with Prakash Kapadia ji and I am completely thrilled to be part of this remarkable journey with some of the greatest artistes of this country.”

This yet-to-be-titled mega-budget film has been written by Prakash Kapadia, who has movies such as ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’, ‘Padmavat’, ‘Devdas’ and ‘Black’ to his credit.

Kangana is likely to start shooting for the Pradeep Sarkar film early next year post her directorial ‘Emergency’, where she plays the lead role of the late former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Kangana will also be seen next in ‘Tejas’ essaying the role of an Air Force pilot.

