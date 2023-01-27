ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Kangana would rename ‘Pathaan’ to ‘Indian Pathaan’ as ‘Indian Muslims are patriotic’

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Kangana Ranaut has said that she wants to rename Shah Rukh Khan’s latest release ‘Pathaan’ to ‘Indian Pathaan’ as Indian muslims are patriotic and different from Afghan Pathans.

Kangana took to her Twitter handle @KanganaTeam and wrote: “All those who are claiming Pathan is triumph of love over hate, I agree but whose love over whose hate? Let’s be precise, whose is buying tickets and making it a success? Yes it is India’s love and inclusiveness where eighty per cent Hindus lives and yet a film called Pathan.”

She added: “Which shows our enemy nation Pakistan and ISIS in good light is running successfully, it is this spirit of India beyond hate and judgements that makes it Mahana it is the love of India that has triumphed hate and petty politics of enemies. Lekin all those who are having high hopes please note.”

The actress went further: “‘Pathan’ sirf ek film ho sakti hai a goonjega toh yahan sirf Jai Shri Ram..I do believe Indian Muslims are patriotic and very different from Afghan Pathans a the crux is India will never be Afghanistan, we all know what is happening in Afghanistan, it’s beyond hell there, so apt name for the movie Pathan according to its storyline is the Indian Pathan.”

‘Pathaan’ presents the story of an Indian spy who can get into any system or circle given his stealth and chameleon abilities to merge with the world that he resides in. The film is the first of SRK’s three films after a hiatus of over four years for the actor.

20230127-115404

