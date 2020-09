Shimla, Sep 8 (IANS) The visit of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut to Mumbai may be delayed as a sample drawn for the coronavirus test in Himachal Pradesh failed on Tuesday, doctors said.

However, the tests of her sister and her assistant were negative.

“The coronavirus sample of Kangana failed. Another sample will be collected tomorrow,” a government doctor posted in Mandi town told IANS.

The actress had moved to her parental house in Mandi district from her cottage in Manali.

–IANS

