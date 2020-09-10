Kangana’s mom thanks PM Modi, Amit Shah for Y-plus security to actress

Mumbai, Sep 10 (IANS) Asha Ranaut, mother of actress Kangana Ranaut, has thanked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for providing Y-plus category security to her daughter even as her tussle with Shiv Sena leaders escalates. Asha added that the gesture has made her a BJP supporter now.

In a video interview with The Tribune, Asha Ranaut said in Hindi: “The blessings of the entire country are with Kangana. I am proud that my daughter has always stood for the truth. I thank Union Home Minister Amit Shah. We are not even associated with that party (BJP), we were from the Congress. My grandfather-in-law was a member of the Congress party. Even though they (BJP) knew that we were from the Congress from the beginning, they supported us.”

She added: “Amit Shah supported us and gave security to my daughter. I also thank Modi ji (Prime Minister Narendra Modi). Just see what happened there (in Mumbai). If my daughter did not have security, God knows what would have happened to her.”

Kangana tweeted the video and wrote: “When they broke my office, mom’s warning face flashed before my eyes ” KAHA THA MAINE. Haven’t taken her calls ever since, this just flashed on my timeline, pleasantly surprised by her refreshing take on this whole matter #KanganaVsUddhav.”

Kangana’s battle with the Shiv Sena leaders started when she compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and criticised the Mumbai Police in a series of tweets.

–IANS

nn/vnc