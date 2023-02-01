New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANSlife) Heartfulness is bringing the unique Kanha Music Festival to Hyderabad, where eight legendary Indian music masters will perform live to commemorate Lalaji Maharaj, Adi Guru of the Shri Ram Chandra Mission, turning 150 years old. The event will take place at Kanha Shanti Vanam, the Heartfulness Headquarters. On this occasion, a display from the Inner Peace Museum will also be unveiled.

The week-long mega-festival of classical music, from January 25 to February 3, 2023, is attended by over 100,000 participants from different parts of the world, with millions joining online.

Eight internationally renowned artists, including Rahul Sharma, Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Ustad Rashid Khan, Sudha Raghunathan, Shashank Subramanyam, Kaushiki Chakraborty, and Sanjeev Abhyankar perform live on stage as part of Kanha Music Festival.

The event is supported by Forests by Heartfulness, Government of Telangana, TV9, JioSaavn, RadioCity, and many more.

Said Shri Kamlesh Patel ‘Daaji’: “This special occasion marks the 150th birth anniversary of Lalaji Maharaj, by whose blessings the Shri Ram Chandra Mission is promoting an evolution of human consciousness and serving mankind. Our idea of bringing music maestros to the celebrations is to invoke the divine within through music. I am very happy that the Government of Telangana and other partner organisations have come forward with their support in this regard and help make the event a grand success.”

He added, “We must create inner peace in order to bring about world peace.”

In the past too, many artists of repute have come forward to support the vision of Heartfulness: the violinist duo Ganesh-Kumaresh rendered a fund-raising concert for Forests by Heartfulness, just as Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia enthralled his audiences for the cause of green cover, while singer duo Ranjani-Gayatri rendered a music recital at Lalaji Memorial Omega International School, in Chennai.

The Inner Peace Museum brings together professional artists from India and Germany, art students from The Dresden Academy of Fine Arts in collaboration with the City of Dresden and the Heartfulness Institute. The various bodies of work (paintings, sculptures, installations and artworks) in the exhibit depict glimpses of Lalaji’s life and teachings which inspire inner peace. The museum is open to visitors on all days except Mondays between 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.- 5 p.m.

The exhibit of the Inner Peace Museum at Kanha Shanti Vanam will be unveiled by Shri Kamlesh Patel ‘Daaji’ – the Guide of Heartfulness. The other dignitaries present will be Mr. Gopichand Pullela – Chief National Coach, India National Badminton Team; Ms. Tanya Maniktala – Indian Actress; Mr. Christian Macketanz – Professor, Dresden Academy of Fine Arts, Germany; Ms. Brigitte Smith – Artist, Germany; Ms. Meena Sai – Director & Curator, Inner Peace Museum; and Mr. Leo-Constantin Fischer – Artist and Art Therapist, Dresden, Germany; and Ms. Sudha Reddy – Director MEIL, Sudha Reddy Foundation Chairperson, and Chairperson to Sri Bhusametha Venkateswara Temple.

