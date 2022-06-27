Kanhaiya Kumar and other Congress leaders faced an awkward situation in Patna Sahib on Monday when a section of the people shouted slogans and called him a traitor.

Kanhaiya Kumar went to Shikarpur Chowk near Patna Sahib Railway station to participate in a day long Satyagrah called by the Congress party against government’s Agnipath scheme. People who were supposed to be youth wing leaders of the ABVP interrupted the event and he eventually left the venue in a huff.

Kanhaiya on Sunday announced Satyagrah in all 243 assembly constituencies of Bihar against Agnipath scheme on Monday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

During the Satyagrah event, leaders like Kanhaiya Kumar, state president Madan Mohan Jha, Praveen Kushwaha and others were present at the venue. When Kanhaiya was in the middle of the speech, some people shouted slogans against him and called him a traitor. They claimed that Kanhaiya Kumar speaks only against the country.

“Serving in defence is a pride for every countryman but recruitment on the contract in the defence is extremely dangerous. The Congress party is protesting across the country against the anti national policy ‘Agnipath’. It is a betrayal of the future of youth,” Kanhaiya said during the early part of his speech.

“Why has this government made a provision of four years and why not 5 years. We have to understand the labour policy of the country first. If any labourer associated with a company and serves for 5 years, he/she would be entitled to get pension. The Centre has launched this scheme for four years only to avoid paying pension,” Kanhaiya said.

Following this speech, the youth present at the venue started shouting slogans against Kanhaiya Kumar and created a ruckus. They forced Kanhaiya Kumar, Congress state president Madan Mohan Jha and others to leave the venue.

20220627-191002