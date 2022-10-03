INDIA

Kanhaiya Lal murder case: Main witness suffers brain haemorrhage

NewsWire
0
0

The main witness in the Kanhaiya Lal murder case in Udaipur was rushed to hospital in a critical condition after he suffered a brain haemorrhage.

Rajkumar Sharma (50) was brought in a serious condition to MB Hospital. A team of doctors from Jaipur was sent to Udaipur via a green corridor on Monday, said doctors.

On the instructions of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, a team of doctors from SMS Hospital has been sent to MB Hospital, Udaipur. The CM has asked the Udaipur collector and doctors to provide him proper treatment.

Dr Manish Aggarwal and Dr Rashim Kataria will reach Udaipur late on Monday night. Gehlot said Rajkumar Sharma should be given the best treatment, if he wants to be shifted somewhere else, then shift him.

Rajkumar’s family members said that he was suffering from mental problems for two months due to financial challenges. He had a headache for the last 5 days. After being urged many times, he was still not going to the hospital.

On learning of Rajkumar’s deteriorating health, in-charge minister Ramlal Jat and District Collector Tarachand Meena also reached the hospital. Both met the doctors of the neurology unit.

Tight security arrangements have been made at the hospital.

Rajkumar had been working at Supreme Tailors, Kanhaiya Lal’s shop, for 8 years. On June 28, Rajkumar and Ishwar were present with Kanhaiya Lal at the time of the attack. During the assault, the attackers tried to attack him also, however, he escaped with minor injuries.

He used to do online food delivery at night while working at Kanhaiya’s shop during the day. After Kanhaiya Lal’s murder, he did not leave his house for fear of being attacked. During this time, he faced financial constraints.

20221003-192202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    4 arrested in UP for duping 500 people for govt jobs

    Grasim commissions chemical unit in Andhra Pradesh

    Vistara flight’s precautionary landing saved lives of air passengers (Ld)

    I would like to play a cop on OTT: Anuj Sachdeva