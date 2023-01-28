A man on a two-wheeler who was critically injured after colliding with a car in north Delhi’s Kanhaiya Nagar died during the course of treatment on Saturday.

In an incident echoing the ghastly Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case, Kailash Bhatnagar was killed while Sumit Khari suffered critical injuries when the two, travelling on a scooty, collided with a car and the former was stuck on the vehicle’s its bonnet and dragged 350 metres, according to the police.

The impact of the collision was so strong that Khari was tossed up several metres in the air and landed on the roof of the car and ultimately fell down on the road, while Bhatnagar got stuck between car’s wind shield and bonnet of the car.

The scooty got stuck in its bumper.

Both the victims were immediately shifted to a hospital where the doctors declared Bhatnagar dead.

Khari was admitted at the AIIMS Trauma Centre where he died on Saturday morning.

The incident was a near reprise of the brutal death of 20 year-old Anjali, who was dragged to several kilometers after her scooty hit a case in Sultanpuri area in the early hours of January 1 and she was dragged several kilometers. Her body was found in Kanjhawala area.

The police had on Friday lodged a case under Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 304A (death by negligence), 338 (Causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 279 (Rash driving) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, 50 & 177 of Delhi Motor Vehicle Rules and 39 & 192 of the Motor Vehicle Act.

The driver of the offending vehicle and four other occupantstried to escape from the spot but the police chased them and arrested all of them.

The accused identified as driver Parveen alias Silli, 20, Diviansh Puri, 19, Om Bhardwaj, 19, Harsh Mudgal, 19, and Devansh, 19, during interrogation stated that they were roaming around after attending a wedding function.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Northwest, Usha Rangnani said that the driver of the car, instead of stopping, accelerated it towards Inderlok in an attempt to flee from the spot and victim Kailash remained stuck on the bonnet for more than 350 metres.

“The whole incident happened in front of two PCR Vans which were on night patrolling duty in the area. The police acted promptly and intercepted the offending vehicle at a distance of about 350 metres from the spot of the accident,” she said.

20230128-153803