DMK deputy general secretary and MP, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi will be in-charge of the election preparations of the party for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Party leader and former Union Minister A. Raja and another Deputy General secretary, I. Periyaswamy will also be in-charge of the elections.

Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and Kanimozhi’s brother, M.K. Stalin has already announced that the party and its alliance will win all 39 seats from Tamil Nadu and the lone seat from Puducherry.

Stalin has told the party cadres to get maximum votes from the strongholds of the AIADMK and other opposition parties and to ensure that the party-led alliance is gaining maximum seats.

In the 2019 Lok sabha elections, DMK-led alliance won 38 seats out of 39 seats from Tamil Nadu with the former Chief Minister, O. Pannseerselvam’s son, O.P. Raveendranath being the lone AIADMK winner from the Theni Lok Sabha seat.

The Chief Minister, who is also the president of the DMK, has communicated to the party cadres to bolster social media activities to boost the image of the party in the run-up to the elections.

Sources in the DMK told IANS that the Chief Minister had told the cadres and leaders to undertake the election campaign projecting the Dravidian model of governance and the welfare schemes being undertaken by the party.

The DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) has Congress, CPI(M), CPI, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), VCK, and MDMK as its alliance partners.

