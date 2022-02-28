Kanisha Malhotra to act and produce web series ‘To the Moon & Back’

‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ actress Kanisha Malhotra is excited to debut as a producer. The actress is set to act in and produce upcoming web series ‘To the Moon & Back’ which shall be directed by Anmol Malik.

She says: “I’m really excited that I’m living my dream of producing a show. Acting was my childhood dream however when I made my acting debut I was inspired to produce my show. And luckily it’s happening now. I’m just living my other dream. I will act and produce my first web show under my own banner Designerwala Lab Productions.”

Kanisha who has earlier featured in many television shows like ‘Jai Jai Jai Bajrang Bali’, ‘Maharakshak: Devi’, ‘P.O.W. – Bandi Yuddh Ke’, reveals she had written the script too.

“I have been working on it since the lockdown started. I have written the script and have also acted as one of the protagonists. The series is based on 7 kinds of Greek love and each episode has a unique story depicting different stages of love. I play a girl named Trisha who is disappointed because her boyfriend has ghosted her.”

So, how she discovers herself and learning about self love is what the whole plot is about.

The series also has a couple of other known actors like Akanksha Jindal, Nitish Kapoor, Aryan Sharma, Anoushka Pant, Shikha Taneja, Rohan Malhotra among others.

