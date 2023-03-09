Singer and composer Kanishk Seth talked about his latest song ‘Jahaan Pe Dil Hai’ and shared that it is all about the bond of friendship and exploring different places around the world with friends.

He said: “I’m thrilled to release ‘Jahaan Pe Dil Hai,” as this song celebrates the joy of exploration. This song is all about embarking on an adventure with your loved ones and making unforgettable memories. I hope this song inspires people to break free from their mundane routines and explore the world around them.”

The ‘Rangsaari’ singer has also produced and composed the track. Apart from Kanishk, Aarifah Rebello has also lent her voice to the song. The lyrics have been penned by Yashwardhan Goswami.

The independent musician, Aarifah, who is a guitarist, and singer-songwriter, and known for playing drums for the all-girls band ‘Ladies Compartment’, shared her experience of singing a Hindi song for the first time.

She added: “We have had a great time working on this track. I’m glad to have been a part of this project; it is my first Hindi song and I couldn’t have asked for a better debut. I hope the audience enjoys listening to this song as much as we enjoyed making it.”

