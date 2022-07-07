TV actor Kanishka Soni has been a part of the television scene quite actively and has been a part of various TV shows like ‘Diya Aur Baati Hum’, ‘Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala’, ‘Pavitra Rishta’ and ‘Devi Adi Parashakti’ has taken a break from the Indian television scene when her career as a TV actress was at its peak.

However, Kanishka says she does not regret taking the break. She did so, to try her luck in Hollywood. As reported by TOI, speaking about it, she says, “I do not regret quitting my successful acting career in TV to pursue a career in Hollywood. I’m thrilled to be doing big Holi events in UAE and then came to New York as I always dreamt of studying in New York Film Academy since most of the Bollywood actors’ kids come here. I’m feeling on top of the world to have made it here and join ranks with them.”

Kanishka feels blessed that she already has an opportunity to work in a Hollywood project. She adds, “Starting my career in Hollywood after having experience of working in TV will take time but I am glad I have reached half way and already being part of one of short movie directed by a popular director here in Canada, Choice Is Yours, and working in the project has boost my confidence.”

Kanishka Soni is also a singer by profession and she has also had the opportunity to perform with famous singers in the past. Speaking about her singing, the actress says, “I was glad to see my pictures in the posters and tickets alongside popular singers here for live shows, including the likes of Harrdy Sandhu and the late singer, Sidhu Moosewala.”