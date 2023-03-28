A Delhi court on Tuesday asked the police to conclude its investigation and file a charge sheet on April 1 in connection with the horrific death of 20-year-old Anjali, who died after being dragged for several kilometers by a car that hit her scooty early on January 1.

On the expiry of judicial custody of the five accused — Deepak Khanna, 26, Amit Khanna, 25, Krishan, 27, Mithun, 26, and Manoj Mittal, Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal extended it till April 1, also the next date of hearing.

On March 14, the court had extended, by 14 days, the judicial custody of the five accused.

Initially, the case was registered under Sections 279 and 304 of the IPC but later on police had added section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code in the matter.

On January 21, the Rohini court had dismissed Deepak Khanna’s bail plea and rapped Delhi Police saying that Investigation Officer (IO) is not opposing the bail application and the agency’s approach seems “non-serious”.

Earlier, two other accused, Ankush and Ashutosh, were granted bail.

Anjali died an agonising death in the intervening night of December 31 and January 1 in the Kanjhawala area after her scooty was hit by the car and her clothes had gotten entangled in one of its wheels, which led to her being dragged for a considerable distance.

After the incident, Ashutosh, the car owner and Ankush, brother of Amit Khanna, had discussed the matter the five accused and as Amit Khanna did not have a driving licence, Deepak Khanna was told to tell police that he was in the driving seat at the time of incident, Special Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) Sagar Preet Hooda had said.

