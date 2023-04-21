A sessions court here on Friday said that it will hear on May 25 the arguments on charges in the Kanjhawala case, in which a 20-year-old woman was killed on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1 after her scooty was hit by the car following which her clothes got entangled into the vehicle that went on to drag her for around 12 km, leading to her death.

After the case was transferred to Additional Sessions Judge Neeraj Gaur, the court on Friday adjourned the hearing on the arguments on the charges to May 25.

A metropolitan magistrate’s court had, on Tuesday, committed the case to the Court of Sessions for further proceedings.

The case was committed to the sessions court after cognisance of the chargesheet against seven accused persons.

Rohini court’s Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal had committed the case for further proceedings before the sessions court.

The court had committed the case after counsels for the accused submitted that they had scrutinised the chargesheet and other documents. All the documents are complete.

On April 13, the court took cognisance of the 800-page chargesheet against seven accused filed by the Delhi Police in the case.

A copy of the chargesheet was also provided for the accused.

Accused persons Deepak Khanna (26) Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26) and Manoj Mittal were arrested by the police on January 2.

Two other co-accused, Ashutosh Bhardwaj and Ankush, were earlier given bail by the court.

Amit Khanna and Bhardwaj were also booked in accordance with the Motor Vehicles Act’s rules.

According to the chargesheet, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mithun and Mittal have been accused of murder.

“During the course of the investigation, seven men were arrested and upon its completion, a chargesheet of around 800 pages was prepared with around 120 witnesses,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer), Harendra Singh, had earlier said.

The police had said, “On the basis of the material and evidence collected during the investigation, to the best of capabilities, sufficient material has come on record to prosecute the accused.”

It said all the accused were booked for criminal conspiracy, destruction of evidence, harbouring offender, common intention and false information, with intent to cause a public servant to use his lawful power to the injury of another person.

Amit Khanna has been charged with additional offences by the Delhi Police for reckless driving and causing hurt by endangering their lives or personal safety.

Initially, the case was registered under Sections 279 and 304 of the IPC but later, police had added Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code to the matter.

On January 21, the Rohini court dismissed Deepak Khanna’s bail plea.

