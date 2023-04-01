On the completion of investigation in the Kanjhawala case, in which a 20-year-old woman was killed after being dragged for several kilometers by a car, the Delhi Police on Saturday filed a 800-page charge sheet against seven accused.

Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal of the Rohini Court has posted the matter for consideration of the final report on April 13.

On Tuesday, the court had asked the police to conclude its investigation and file a charge sheet on Saturday.

“During the course of investigation, seven men were arrested and upon its completion, a charge sheet of around 800 pages was prepared with around 120 witnesses,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer), Harendra Singh said.

The police said, “On the basis of the material and evidence collected during the investigation, to the best of capabilities, sufficient material has come on record to prosecute the accused.”

Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mithun, and Manoj Mittal have all been booked for murder, according to the charge sheet. Amit Khanna and Ashutosh were also booked in accordance with the Motor Vehicles Act’s rules.

It said all the accused were booked for criminal conspiracy, destruction of evidence, harbouring offender, common intention and false information, with intent to cause public servant to use his lawful power to the injury of another person.

Amit Khanna has been charged with additional offences by the Delhi Police for reckless driving and causing hurt by endangering their lives or personal safety.

Initially, the case was registered under Sections 279 and 304 of the IPC but later, police had added section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code in the matter.

On January 21, the Rohini court had dismissed Deepak Khanna’s bail plea.

Earlier, two other accused, Ankush and Ashutosh, were granted bail.

Anjali died an agonising death on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1 in the Kanjhawala area after her scooty was hit by the car and her clothes had gotten entangled in one of its wheels, which led to her being dragged for a considerable distance.

