Delhi’s Rohini court on Thursday took cognisance of the 800-page charge sheet against seven accused filed by the Delhi Police in the Kanjhawala case, in which a 20-year-old woman was killed after being dragged for several kilometres by a car.

After taking cognisance of the charge sheet, Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal listed the matter for scrutiny and committal of the case to sessions court on April 18.

A copy of the charge sheet was also supplied to the accused.

Accused persons Deepak Khanna (26) Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26) and Manoj Mittal were arrested by the Police on January 2.

Two other co-accused Ashutosh Bhardwaj and Ankush, were earlier given bail by the court.

Amit Khanna and Bhardwaj were also booked in accordance with the Motor Vehicles Act’s rules.

According to the charge sheet, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mithun and Mittal have been accused of murder.

“During the course of investigation, seven men were arrested and upon its completion, a charge sheet of around 800 pages was prepared with around 120 witnesses,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer), Harendra Singh, had earlier said.

The police had said, “On the basis of the material and evidence collected during the investigation, to the best of capabilities, sufficient material has come on record to prosecute the accused.”

It said all the accused were booked for criminal conspiracy, destruction of evidence, harbouring offender, common intention and false information, with intent to cause public servant to use his lawful power to the injury of another person.

Amit Khanna has been charged with additional offences by the Delhi Police for reckless driving and causing hurt by endangering their lives or personal safety.

Initially, the case was registered under Sections 279 and 304 of the IPC but later, police had added section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code in the matter.

On January 21, the Rohini court had dismissed Deepak Khanna’s bail plea.

Anjali died a painful death on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1 in the Kanjhawala area after her scooty was hit by the car and her body was dragged for around 12 kilometres.

