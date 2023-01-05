INDIA

Kanjhawala Horror: Delhi Police add Section 201 to FIR

In a latest development in the death case of Anjali, the 20-year-old woman who met a painful end after being dragged by a car for about 12 km on the outskirts of Delhi in the early hours January 1, Delhi Police on Thursday added Section 201 (destruction of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) to the FIR.

The police said that the accused tried to destroy evidence, hence Section 201 has been added to the FIR.

In another development on Thursday, a local court extended the police custody of the five accused persons by four more days.

The accused have been identified as Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mitthu and Manoj Mittal. Amit (25) works with SBI Cards in Uttam Nagar, Krishan (27) works at the Spanish Culture Centre, Mithun (26) is a hairdresser at Naraina, while Manoj Mittal (27) is a ration dealer in Sultanpuri, who is also a local BJP leader.

Initially, the FIR was registered under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the IPC. Later, following protest by the victim’s family members, the police had added IPC Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) to the FIR.

20230105-174005

