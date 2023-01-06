INDIA

Kanjhawala Shocker: Seventh accused surrenders before police

NewsWire
0
0

Ankush Khanna, the seventh accused in the death case of Anjali, the 20-year-old woman who met a painful end after being dragged by a car in the Kanjhawala area for about 12 km in the early hours of January 1, surrendered before the police on Friday evening.

On Thursday night, the police had arrested Aushutosh, the sixth accused in the case, who has been sent to police custody. Five other accused persons are already in police custody.

DCP Harender Singh confirmed that soon after Ankush surrendered, he was placed under arrest, adding that the police will now seek his custodial remand. There are speculations that Ankush was also in the car on that fateful night.

20230106-193005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    We are empowering Reliance with new leadership capital: Mukesh Ambani

    BJP to hold small public meeting in the remaining phase of...

    Uddhav Thackeray’s New Year goodies for Mumbai middle-class

    Delhi CM Kejriwal casts his vote, urges people to vote for...