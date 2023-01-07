INDIA

Kanjhawla case: 25 cops sent to district line for dereliction of duty

NewsWire
0
0

As many as 25 police personnel of different ranks posted with Rohini district where Kanjhawala incident took place have been sent to district line as a punishment posting on the charge of dereliction of duties.

A police source confirmed to IANS that recently action was taken against 25 police personnel and they were sent to district line.

The source said that around 12 more police personnel have been identified against whom action will be taken in coming days.

“Twelve more police personnel who were on duty on New Year eve will face the music in the coming days. Complaints were received against 25 police personnel who were sent to district line by the DCP,” the source said.

As per direction of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Delhi Police had constituted an inquiry committee, headed by Special Commissioner of Police Shalini Singh, into the matter. The committee will furnish a report in this respect to the MHA.

Singh reached the crime scene sharp at 12 a.m. on the intervening night of January 2 and January 3 accompanied by DCP EOW Jitender Kumar Meena and her staff. She made a round of 12 Kilometers where the woman was allegedly dragged by the car’s occupants.

20230107-122406

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    No individual can be forced to get vaccinated, govt vaccine policy...

    BJP, Congress sharpen attack as bypolls near in MP

    Kerala couple arrives on a cooking vessel for marriage

    Man on a Mission: How ‘Rocking Star’ Yash gave a new...