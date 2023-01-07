As many as 25 police personnel of different ranks posted with Rohini district where Kanjhawala incident took place have been sent to district line as a punishment posting on the charge of dereliction of duties.

A police source confirmed to IANS that recently action was taken against 25 police personnel and they were sent to district line.

The source said that around 12 more police personnel have been identified against whom action will be taken in coming days.

“Twelve more police personnel who were on duty on New Year eve will face the music in the coming days. Complaints were received against 25 police personnel who were sent to district line by the DCP,” the source said.

As per direction of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Delhi Police had constituted an inquiry committee, headed by Special Commissioner of Police Shalini Singh, into the matter. The committee will furnish a report in this respect to the MHA.

Singh reached the crime scene sharp at 12 a.m. on the intervening night of January 2 and January 3 accompanied by DCP EOW Jitender Kumar Meena and her staff. She made a round of 12 Kilometers where the woman was allegedly dragged by the car’s occupants.

