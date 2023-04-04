ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Kannada actress files police complaint against YouTuber

NewsWire
A Kannada actress here has filed a police complaint against a YouTuber for asking “if she would act in obscene films” and demanded legal action against him, police said on Tuesday.

The complaint was submitted to the Malleshwaram police station. The YouTuber has been identified as Sushaan. The actor has stated that freedom does not give license to the interviewer to ask such questions.

“Sushaan asked me whether I will act in nude films. I have built my career with struggle. I have acted in small roles so far and bagged a major role in ‘Pentagon’ Kannada movie,” she said.

The video clip of the interview has gone viral on social media. After the accused asks her the embarrassing question, the actor says that ‘she is not a blue film star and why should he ask such a question in the first place?’ She also scolds the YouTuber for “lacking common sense”. “Who is making nude films in the Kannada film industry?” the actor asks and ends the interview.

The actor is a popular TV serial actress. The makers of ‘Pentagon’ movie have released a song featuring her. The actress did bold scenes in the song and it is getting a lot of attention from cine goers.

The actress had also alleged that the police have failed to take action in the incident. She had also charged that the accused YouTuber made a call to her and spoke indecently. The investigation is on.

