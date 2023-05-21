ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Kannada actress Milana’s Monoco, Paris trip photos go viral

NewsWire
0
0

Popular Kannada actress Milana Nagaraj is on a tour to beautiful foreign locations. Her latest pictures taken in Monoco and Paris have gone viral on social media.

The actress has shared picture on social media handle. She has gone to the trip with the cast of her super hit Kannada movie ‘Love Mocktail 2’.

Her lead role in the movie has received rave reviews. The team had visited Thailand and is now visiting Europe.

Milana Nagaraj had described Monoco city as the prettiest city she had seen so far. “You beauty”, her post says. Her picture before Eiffel Tower in Paris is loved by her fans.

Milana Nagaraj had also celebrated her birthday when she was in Thailand. Milana Nagaraj came to lime light after ‘Love Mocktail’ movie went on to become a super hit during Corona pandemic.

Following the movie, she fell in love with director and actor of the movie Darling Krishna. The couple came back with ‘Love Mocktail 2’ and the flick was loved by movie buffs.

