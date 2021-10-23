Popular Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi has been featured in Hindi and Punjabi music albums produced by Venus Entertainment. The actress has shared still pictures of a music video shot with Arjun Sharma.

Dwivedi had previously made her way into headlines following her arrest in a drugs case by the Karnataka police. After she was released from prison, she got involved with community activities. And without getting bogged down by these pressures, she continued shooting for films.

One of her assignments was the music video choreographed by Vishnu Dev. Dwivedi’s brother Rudraksh has designed the costumes and she released the first glamorous looks from the album on Saturday.

The actress thanked Vishnu Dev for making this song and making Arjun Sharma and her look so good. “What an amazing experience shooting with @quakealltheway for this mind-blowing track created and written by him,” Dwivedi commented on Instagram. “You are truly talented and I’m so glad to have been a part of this journey. Can’t wait to show you all the tracks. It’s the next big thing, it’s the heartbeat of every guy and girl.”

–IANS

mka/srb/