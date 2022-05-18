Kannada actress Samyukta Hegde’s bikini poses at Dubai have gone viral on social media. Traditional Kannada audiences who are not exposed to such a glamorous presentation have gone crazy about her clicks.

“Not sure if I was beating the heat or raising temperature!” Samyukta captioned her hot photograph. Samyukta made her debut with super hit ‘Kirik Party’ movie opposite Rakshit Shetty.

She had won Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress in Kannada for the movie. She had made her debut in Tamil language with ‘Comali’ along with Jayaram Ravi and Kajal Agarwal.

Samyukta Hedge had also participated in reality shows ‘MTV Roadies’, ‘MTV Splitsvilla’ and ‘Big Boss Kannada’. She was runner up on ‘MTV Splitsvilla’.

20220518-180747