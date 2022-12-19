Kannada veteran actor Shiva Rajkumar has stated that he is a fan of pan-India star Dhanush and immediately won accolades from fans for his humility.

Shiva Rajkumar is going to be a part of ‘Captain Millar’ movie starring Dhanush. The film team has also announced that Rajkumar is going to be part of the Arun Madeshwaran directorial venture.

Shiva Rajkumar has not confirmed the fact but also stated that he is a big fan of Dhanush. Both superstars share a great bond off the screen also. Dhanush had come all the way to Bengaluru from Chennai and sang for Shiva Rajkumar’s movie ‘Vajrakaya’.

Though being a senior actor, Shiva Rajkumar’s humility to call himself a fan of Dhanush has earned him appreciation.

20221219-192602