Kannada director Girideva Raaj to make Hindi debut with ‘The Y’

Kannada director Girideva Raaj, who has earlier made ‘Zero Made In India’, is set to make his Hindi film debut with psychological horror ‘The Y’ which stars Yuvan Hariharan and Leonilla.

The director recently shared the reason behind breaking into the territory of Hindi cinema.

He said: “The Hindi market is big as compared to any other language in India, and I wanted to give my audience an original language experience rather than one that was dubbed. There are no language barriers when it comes to films with universal subjects. Luckily, I found a producer who has similar thoughts.”

Explaining the film’s unusual title, he said, “A title should always reflect something about the film. Y is not an alphabet or a question. It’s actually a symbol that represents the correlation that brings out fear in the protagonist, so it’s called ‘The Y’.”

In the movie, the female protagonist starts experiencing paranormal activities in her new house after the arrival of a gift. Her husband then takes it upon himself to get to the bottom of the matter.

Talking about his role, Yuvan Hariharan said, “It’s tough to be subtle in acting for a newbie like me, and I tried my best to be subtle. The audience will judge me throughout the movie, and I am supposed to always look a little suspicious as well as positive-minded.”

‘The Y’ is slated to hit the screens on January 6.

