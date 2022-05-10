A Hindi remake of Kannada romantic film ‘Dia’ starring Pruthvi Ambaar is in the works and has been titled ‘Dear Dia’.

The Kannada movie was released in theatres in February 2020. The movie is now remade in Hindi by Netrix Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. with the same main lead actor Pruthvi as well as same director KS Ashoka.

The film depicts a beautiful and inconceivable love triangle between actors Mihika Kushwaha, Ujjwal Sharma, and Pruthvi Ambaar. Dia (played by Mihika) falls in love with Rohit (Ujjwal Sharma), but it takes her three years to reveal her feelings owing to her shy nature.

When everything appears to be going well, they are involved in an accident, and Dia is notified of Rohit’s death. Dia learns that Rohit is still alive when she starts dating Adi (played by Pruthvi Ambaar), and her life takes a new turn. It doesn’t end there; Mihika Kushwaha’s love triangle film has many more pages to be written.

In 2021, the film was also remade in Telugu and was christened ‘Dear Megha’.

Kamlesh Singh Kushwaha, the producer of ‘Dear Dia’, expressed his thoughts on the movie:

Q. Was shooting the Hindi remake of the already-popular South Indian film difficult?

A. The producer replied: “No, it wasn’t that tough to shoot the film, as the director of the film already knew the script of the film by heart.”

Q. What is it about the film ‘Dear Dia’ that you believe will propel it to the top on the super hit movie list?

A. Kushwaha added that “It was a super hit movie in the Kannada language with no songs and we have added four beautiful songs, sung by iconic singers like Jubin Nautiyal, Shankar Mahadevan, Palak Muchhal and Jyotica Tangri. And the movie is going to blast.”

Mihika Kushwaha said, “We have grown up watching Bollywood movies where the love triangles were always idealistic. But this film has something unique about it. It all feels very real and practicable. We hope that Dear Dia touches your heart and leaves you awestruck.”

