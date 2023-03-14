ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Kannada film industry eyes another pan-India hit with ‘Kabzaa’

After enjoying the success of ‘KGF: Chapter 1’ and ‘KGF: Chapter -2’, ‘777 Charlie’ and ‘Kantara’, Kannada film industry is looking forward to the release of ‘Kabzaa’ movie this weekend and hopes to repeat the feat of the grand success at pan-India level.

A mega pre-release event will be held in Bengaluru on Tuesday evening which is expected to be graced by movie’s starcast Upendra, Kichcha Sudeepa and Dr. Shivarajkumar, among others.

The advance bookings for the movie, that is scheduled to release pan-India on March 17, are open.

The film’s team — Upendra and lead actress Shreya Saran, director and producer R. Chandru — has participated in promotional events for the movie in all metro cities.

The ‘Kabzaa’ team has claimed that the project is the “next big thing” in Indian cinema.

Chandru said that he got inspired to deliver a pan-India super-hit movie after witnessing the great success

of ‘KGF Chapter: 2’.

The teaser and trailer of ‘Kabzaa’ had got a very good response.

