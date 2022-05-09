After delivering a pan-India super hit with ‘KGF: Chapter 2’, the Kannada film industry and fans are looking forward to the success of Rakshit Shetty’s ‘Charlie 777’ all across India.

Ever since the news of the movie being distributed under the reputed banner UFO in Hindi, the expectations have soared.

Rakshit Shetty is known for his experiments in Kannada cinema. This time along with him, a dog is also featured in this film and plays a major role. The story of the dog is the main ‘USP’ of the movie.

The film is being released in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam languages also. The teaser of the movie has been appreciated by reputed film personalities across the country.

‘Bahubali’ actor Rana Daggubati is distributing the movie in Telugu, Karthik Subbaraju in Tamil and Prithviraj Sukumaran in Malayalam.

Popular actors Raj B. Shetty, Danish Sait, Sangeetha Sringeri are also playing major roles. Kiran Raj has directed the movie and Rakshit Shetty has produced the movie under his home banner. Nobin Paul has composed music and background score for the movie.

