ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIALIFESTYLE

Kannada movie ‘Nanu Kusuma’ draws attention to women safety & empowerment

NewsWire
0
0

Kannada movie ‘Nanu Kusuma’, showing the reality of how women are discriminated against despite stringent laws, has been screened here in the International Film Festival of India.

Director Krishnegowda, while interacting with the media during ‘Table talk’ programme on Tuesday said that ‘Nanu Kusuma’ mirrors the reality of our patriarchal society where injustice is meted out to women even after having stringent laws.

The film is based on a short story written by Kannada author Dr Besagarahalli Ramanna, who penned the book taking cues from a real life incident. “Women empowerment and women safety form the core of this film. My penchant is to make movies on subjects which could pass on a message to the society,” Krishnegowda said.

Nanu Kusuma is the story of Kusuma, daughter of a loving and caring father who has high ambitions for his daughter. But fate has other plans and her father passes away in an accident, throwing her life into chaos. Kusuma, who aspired to become a doctor, drops out of medical school due to financial crisis. She gets her father’s government job on compensatory grounds. But life for Kusuma takes a dramatic turn when she is sexually assaulted.

Sharing how daunting a task was portraying Kusuma, actor Greeshma Sridhar said the process had been disturbing and exhausting for continually being in that state of mind.

“It is the story of women who are constantly being pushed into corners and who finds themselves encircled by problems without doing any wrong,” Greeshma Sridhar said.

She also said that it is heartbreaking to say that there was no dearth of material on this particular subject which made it all the more difficult to come to terms with.

20221123-110605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sonu Sood weighs in on the Ajay Devgn-Kichcha Sudeepa language debate

    Anupam Kher is ‘body transformation goals’ in his latest post

    Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni opens up on what he earned...

    Atul Kulkarni: Doing one web series is equal to working in...