The video of a speech in Kannada by Canadian parliamentarian Chandra Arya in the Canada parliament has gone viral on the social media. The gesture of love for the mother-tongue is being appreciated all over the country.

Chandra Arya wrote on Twitter: “I spoke my mother tongue (first language) Kannada in the Canadian parliament. This beautiful language has a long history and is spoken by about 50 million people. This is the first time Kannada is spoken in any parliament in the world outside of India.”

Chandra Arya addressed the Canadian parliament: “Respected chairperson, I am happy that I got an opportunity to address the Canada parliament in my mother tongue. It is a matter of pride for 5 crore people of Karnataka that a person from the village Dwalalu in Sira taluk of Tumakuru district has been elected as the member of Parliament in Canada and addressing the house in his language.

“In 2018, Kannadigas of Canada have celebrated the Kannada Rajyotsava Day in the parliament. I will end my address with the lines of a song written by Rashtrakavi Kuvempu and sung by Late Kannada cinema legend Dr Rajkumar, ‘no matter wherever you are, be a Kannadiga’. Thank you Chairman,” he says.

The video shows other Canadian parliamentarians applauding for the speech. The 59-second video has been shared by dignitaries including Karnataka Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan.

