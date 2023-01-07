ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Kannada stars release song from film by newcomers, set social media abuzz

NewsWire
‘Hostel Hudugaru Bekaagidaare’ a new-age fun movie in Kannada, starring newcomers, announced its presence in a grand way on Saturday.

The film’s first song was releaed by four leading Sandalwood actors — Rishab Shetty, Rakshith Shetty, Dhananjaya and Dhruva Sarja — and predictably, it is trending on social media.

Produced by Varun Studios and Gulmohar Films, the movie has been in the news since the day it was launched for the unique campaigns the makers have rolled out.

The ‘protest song’ — as the first number is billed — is a peppy number that talks about the life of hostel students. Yograj Bhat has written the lyrics and Ajaneesh Loknath has scored music for this song.

The highlight of the song is that Rishab Shetty and the director, Pawan Kumar, will be seen in it.

Many theatre actors were cast for this film and therefore serves as a unique experiment. Puneeth Rajkumar, Sudeep, Ramya, Rakshith Shetty, and many other big stars have played cameo roles in ‘Hostel Hudugaru Bekaagidaare’.

Impressed by the film’s concept, Rakshith Shetty has joined hands with the team. The movie will be released some time in February. Arvind Kashyap is behind the cameras and Suresh worked at the editing table.

20230107-211605

