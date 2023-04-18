Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeepa will begin campaigning for the BJP on Tuesday from Bagalkot district, according to party sources.

The sources confirmed that the actor will accompany Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and take part in a road show organised during the filing of nominations for state ministers Govind Karjol and Murugesh Nirani.

Karajol is filing his nomination from Mudhol Reserve constituency and Nirani from Bilagi — both in Bagalkot.

Bommai and Sudeepa have already arrived in the district on board special chopper.

The fans and BJP party workers have already made posters and special invitations in this regard.

By roping in Kichcha Sudeepa, the BJP party wants to consolidate its strength in north Karnataka among the Valmiki community voters.

In Bagalkot, there are 2.65 lakh SC votes and 1.25 lakh ST votes.

The district has seven Assembly constituencies.

Along with his large fan base across Karnataka, the saffron party will gain votes of oppressed classes through Kichcha Sudeepa.

The party is also planning a mega event in south Karnataka where Kichcha Sudeepa will share the dais with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The party sources have said that the venue for the programme is being finalised.

