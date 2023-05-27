Farmers in Kanniyakumari district have urged Tamil Nadu’s Water Works Department to desilt the channels so that there is abundant flow of water to farms from dams.

The dams in the area are satisfactory as summer rains were abundant but the farmers are worried as most of the channels are filled with silt and hence desilting has become necessary.

Farmers also want the sluices to be repaired before water is released for irrigation during the first week of June.

Kanniyakumari farmers association leader, R. Kuppusamy told IANS: “Since the past three years, we got summer rains leading to a satisfactory water level in the dams in surrounding areas. Water from these dams are released during the first week of June and if the water has to reach the farms and tanks properly, the channels have to be cleared and hence the petition to the water works and irrigation departments of the state.”

In Kanniyakumari, farmers are involved mostly in Kannipoo paddy cultivation which has commenced through the direct sowing method.

The farmers said that Thoovalai and Chembagaramanputhur areas have not received proper rainfall and the sluices were not properly repaired as also channels are not desilted in the area.

Sources in the Irrigation Department told IANS that there is adequate water in dams and desilting would be immediately done so that the water is flown smoothly to the farms through channels.

