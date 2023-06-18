INDIA

Kanpur: Boxing student alleges molestation by coach

A boxing student in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur has filed a complaint alleging molestation and threats by a coach.

The student claimed that the coach touched her inappropriately during boxing training sessions and when she protested, he threatened to ruin her career.

The female boxing student, a resident of Parmat, attended practice sessions at the newly constructed TSH Sports Hub located at Palika Stadium in Kanpur under the coach, identified as Diwakar Rajput, also known as Gaurav.

The student alleged that coach Gaurav had been subjecting her to harassment with the intention of exploiting her physically.

Based on her complaint, the Gwaltoli Police have registered an FIR against the coach, who was removed from his role pending investigation.

Additionally, the Kanpur Boxing Association has formed a three-member team to conduct an independent investigation into the allegations.

A meeting was held by the Kanpur Boxing Association at DBS College, Govind Nagar. During the meeting, Secretary Sanjeev Dixit announced the formation of a three-member committee that will probe the allegations against the coach and submit a comprehensive report within a week.

The incident comes amid sexual harassment allegations against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Singh by some of India’s top wrestlers.

