A class 12 student, who was found dead at a secluded place near a railway track in Kanpur, was strangled to death with his school tie, the police said.

The post-mortem report has revealed that the victim, Ronil Sarkar, was choked to death with his school tie and 10 injury marks were also found on his body.

According to the police, investigation is now centred around the theory of a friendship or a love affair having gone sour, said officials.

Six suspects in the case are being questioned.

The police also found beer bottles, cigarette butts, and eatables at the site where the body was found.

Locals said the forest area was less frequented and only youngsters who wanted to smoke or drink came here.

Ronil’s father, Sanjay Sarkar, said his son was apparently murdered elsewhere and his body was dumped in this area later.

“The body remained in this forest area throughout the night. Had Ronil come here on foot, there should have been mud on his shoes, but this was not the case,” he added.

Mrigank Shekhar Pathak, ACP (Cantonment), said: “In a CCTV footage, Ronil was seen going till the PAC crossing. But he was not seen in the footage of the CCTV camera installed ahead on this route. It is not clear through which route the boy reached Chandari.”

However, the post-mortem report suggested that the boy was beaten up before being murdered.

Chiranjeev Kumar and R.S. Yadav, who conducted the post-mortem, mentioned in the report that the boy’s body bore 10 injury marks on the head, leg, chest, stomach and back, before he was apparently strangled with the tie he was wearing.

