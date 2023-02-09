INDIALIFESTYLE

Kanpur: Dog’s carcass exhumed for 2nd autopsy

Police in Kanpur have exhumed the carcass of a dog and sent it for a second autopsy.

Two street dogs were allegedly shot dead by a local resident in Sarvodaya Nagar area of the city on January 26.

On the complaint of local residents of the area, the Kakadeo police had initiated investigation by lodging an FIR under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act against one Gyanendra and got the autopsy of the dog’s carcass done by the government veterinary doctors.

After that, the locals buried the dog in a nearby area.

However, the autopsy report did not confirm that the dog was shot, but it stated that the canine was killed by a sharp object.

Disagreeing with the report, a local mountaineer, Gudiya Thakur, and the people of the area met Police Commissioner B.P. Jogdand and demanded a second autopsy of the dog.

Subsequently, the Commissioner ordered for a second autopsy.

Additional Ispector Naeem Khan said: “The dog’s carcass has been exhumed and sent for autopsy again on the orders of the commissioner of police. Further action will be taken on the basis of the report of the second autopsy and other relevant findings.”

The locals had alleged that the dogs were barking near Gyanendra’s house on January 26 night.

Irked over the barking, he allegedly opened fire, leaving one dog dead and another injured.

Irate locals of the area had protested outside the Kakadeo police station.

