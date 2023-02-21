INDIALIFESTYLE

Kanpur: Wives of 2 neighbours accuse husbands of raping them

NewsWire
0
0

In a bizarre incident here, wives of two neighbours have accused each other’s husbands of raping them.

An FIR has registered by a woman who accused a man of raping her and, in turn, the wife of the accused has also filed an FIR against the husband of the first complainant.

The two women filed complaints against each other’s husbands, alleging rape, within 38 hours.

Notably, the husband of the second complainant has been arrested, while the spouse of the first complainant is yet to be arrested.

The police has conducted medical examinations of both victims and the arrest of the first accused will be carried out depending upon the medical report of the second complainant, which is awaited.

ACP Panki Nishant Sharma said: “A woman had accused her neighbour of raping her in Sachendi on February 18. Now even the wife of the accused filed an FIR against the victim’s husband for raping her. In this case, the first accused has been arrested and the second woman’s medical reports are awaited.”

The wife of the first accused reached the Sachendi Police Station and threatened the officials with self-immolation if the FIR was not lodged.

According to police officials, this could be an old conflict between the two neighbours, but a medical examination and further investigation will make things clear.

20230221-084803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    App launched in Chandigarh to assess carbon footprints

    India reports 16,167 new Covid cases, 41 deaths

    Delhi’s air quality improves at 318 AQI, likely to remain same...

    SHO suspended for comment on remand home in Bettiah