INDIA

Kanpur youth issues threat to CM Yogi using girlfriend’s father’s phone, held

NewsWire
0
0

A 19-year-old youth has been arrested here for allegedly issuing a ‘death threat’ to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from a number belonging to his girlfriend’s father, police said on Tuesday night.

The youth, identified as Ameen, had allegedly issued a death threat to Yogi Adityanath by calling on the police’s 112 emergency number.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankita Sharma said that he was arrested from Kanpur’s Begum Purva area and the mobile phone used to make the call seized.

Ameen hatched the conspiracy after being frustrated by the father of his girlfriend who was not happy with their relationship, she said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Babu Purva) Santosh Kumar Singh said that the police contacted the woman’s father, an e-rickshaw driver, who claimed that his mobile phone had been stolen about 10 days ago.

Ameen’s neighbours also said during questioning that he hatched the conspiracy to trap the man as he wanted to marry his daughter.

Ameen admitted to stealing the mobile phone of his girlfriend’s father about 10 days ago and using his SIM card to make the threat call.

Three criminal cases have been registered against Ameen, who will be produced before the court on Wednesday, the police said.

20230426-050604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Disgruntled’ Sidhu sounds hopeful after Congress meeting

    Nadda interacts with senior leader of Vietnam’s Communist Party

    Majority in G-23 are not averse to Sonia’s leadership

    Ashish Bhatia, Nandini win MTV ‘Roadies 18’