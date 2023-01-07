ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Kantara’ completes 100 days in K’taka; Hombale Films thanks moviegoers

It was the surprise package of 2022, and a 100 days later, Kannada movie ‘Kantara’ continues its dream run at the theatres, apart from drawing eyeballs on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. The movie unexpectedly has added more heft to Sandalwood production house Hombale Films’ reign over the pan-India movie market.

On Friday, the pan-India superhit movie completed 100 days of running successfully in cinemas across Karnataka. The film team and production house are celebrating the success.

Taking to their official social media handle, Hombale Films addressed moviegoers, saying: “Thank you for holding us all along the journey and finding the divinity. Celebrating divine blockbuster ‘Kantara’ 100 days.”

The production house added: “A film we’ll always cherish. It took us back to our roots and made us fall in awe of our traditions. Kudos to everyone who made it happen.”

Rishab Shetty, the protagonist and director, and Sapthami Gowda, who played the female lead opposite him, have shared the same message on their accounts.

Kantara movie has become a super hit in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi languages as well. The movie was released in Kannada language first and after garnering reviews and appreciation, the movie was released in other languages.

The movie was able to garner the kind of footfalls it did because of a positive word of mouth and without a publicity blitzkrieg backing it.

