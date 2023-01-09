Popular south Indian actor of ‘Kantara’ and ‘She’ fame Kishore has stirred a controversy by condemning the boycott Bollywood trend and equating it to fanatical hooliganism.

Taking to social media, Kishore said the time has come for the film fraternity of the entire country to stand up and support Bollywood by condemning the trend of boycotting Bollywood films, fanatical hooliganism against them and the politics of hatred against its actors.

It’s a failure of the governments that they can’t ensure the safety of a business or an industry in the world’s biggest democracy, Kishore opined.

Even so, an atmosphere of fear has been created where people from the film industry are not talking, which is a shame on the government officials who are responsible for maintaining law and order, he said.

It is a clear violation of law which is poisoning the society and needs to be stopped and punished before the fire spreads to the local film industries too, Kishore maintained.

Kishore is known for his social media activism against religious fanaticism and issues related to farmers. Kishore had supported popular actress Sai Pallavi’s controversial statement equating the killings of Kashmir Pandits with the lynching of Muslims by cow vigilantes.

He had questioned the media for taking a stand on the actress and questioned that is it a crime for the actors/actresses to have social opinion?

The actor who played a main lead role against Rishab Shetty as a police officer in super hit ‘Kantara’ movie had stated that there should be faith but not superstition.

He had stated that like all good movies ‘Kantara’ transcends the boundaries of caste, religion and language, and unites people.

It is creating awareness through entertainment. If this cinema is used to encourage superstition and divide people by provoking communal feelings, the big victory will be the biggest defeat of humanity, Kishore had stated.

