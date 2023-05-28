Actor-director-writer-producer Rishab Shetty, who became an overnight sensation after “Kantara”, made an appeal at a public forum for a Film City in Bengaluru.

Rishab was invited as a panelist for the 9th Seva Sushasan Garib Kalyan National Conclave hosted by the Ministry of Broadcasting and Information to cast light on how Yuva Shakti, the powerful force of India’s youth, is igniting a transformative wave across the nation.

It was here that Rishab spoke about how the industry is getting support from the government and also put forward the request to have a Film City in Bengaluru.

The theme of this year’s conclave, ‘Yuva Shakti: Galvanizing India’, was addressed by each of the six panelists and Rishab was the only representative from entertainment and cinema.

While addressing his request, Rishab said, “Reaching the audience is one challenge and we are getting support from the government. But there’s also a need to have a Film City in Bengaluru.”

At the conclave, Rishab was joined by Oyo Rooms Founder & CEO Ritesh Agarwal, Patiala gharana musician Amaan Ali Bangash, former Indian hockey player and national captain, Viren Rasquinha, CAXpert co-founder Yashodhara Bajoria, and boxer Akhil Kumar.

The phenomenal success of “Kantara” ensured it not only emerged as the second highest-grossing Kannada film of all time and 2022’s third highest-grossing film across India, but also resulted in the Karnataka government announcing a monthly allowance for Bhoota Kola performers aged over 60 years.

Rishab is now working on “Kantara 2”, apart from other projects in the pipeline.

