Super-hit film “Kantara” protagonist and director Rishab Shetty on Thursday delivered his speech at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) session at Geneva.

“Proud to represent ECO FAWN in submitting oral statement at UNHRC. The significance in promotion of cultural rights of forest dwellers and protection of forests in Kantara is deciphered at the international forum,” he said after the speech.

Rishab has also shared his speech on his social media. “Environmental sustainability is the need of the hour. As an actor and director, my aim is to impact at the grassroots level.

“The global agencies and the governmental organisations are at the forefront of the pursuit of environmental sustainability. In addition, civil society in India is also involved in local environment protection. The medium of cinema holds mirror to such environmental consciousness and plays an important role in showing reality to the world. We are proud that many Indian movies have talked about environment protection through fictional and real stories and created awareness about it.

“Even in my latest movie Kantara, there are important elements about human life in the lap of nature, local beliefs and ritual of people,” he said.

He said that “Kantara” showed “how our connection with the environment, its effect on us, co-existence, and cultural values are interdependent”.

The film explores local environmental protection, the role of government, and the importance of communities in solving environmental problems.

“Movies like ‘Kantara’ expose reality and inspire people to face environmental challenges and solve problems. They awaken emotions and move people towards environmental protection. I appeal to everyone present that such hard work should be recognised and encouraged.”

However, Rishab’s speech was stopped after 12 seconds for technical reasons. Sources close to him stated that as the translation was not available, the chance was given to another speaker.

