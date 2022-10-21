ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Kantara to become first Kannada movie to be screened in Ho Chi Minh City

NewsWire
0
0

The sleeper-hit Kannada movie ‘Kantara’, which has created an unprecedented buzz at the box office, will set a new record on November 1, when it becomes the first Kannada film to be ever screened at Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

This has been made possible because of the community’s initiative to celebrate the state’s formation day on November 1 in the Vietnamese capital. It was on this day in 1956 that the state of Mysore was created. It was renamed Karnataka in 1973.

The screening will take place at the prestigious Institut d’Echanges Culturels avec la France in Ho Chi Minh City. The Kannadiga diaspora also congratulated the entire team of ‘Kantara’ for making a movie that captures the true essence of the traditions and beliefs of the state.

Dignitaries from the Indian Business Chamber in Vietnam (INCHAM) will also be invited for the screening and so will the consulate officials. The idea behind the screening is to promote the language and culture of Karnataka.

20221021-165802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Here’s what made Rajinikanth read ‘Ponniyin Selvan’

    Samar Vermani opens on his role in upcoming web show ‘Girgit’

    William Shatner’s space flight documented in Amazon special

    Zain Imam: Pandemic made me see the world with new perspective