ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIALIFESTYLE

Kanwar Dhillon hits a milestone, rides 700km from Mumbai to Panchgani

NewsWire
0
0

Actor Kanwar Dhillon, who is an ardent admirer of bikes, covered 700 km from Mumbai to Panchgani in a maiden trip. He said that this was the best ride of his life and that he is geared up for longer rides.

Talking about his experience, Kanwar said: “I keep going on rides with my friends whenever I have time off from work, especially when it’s a weekend. We go for breakfast rides, and we also go Mumbai-Gujarat or Mumbai-Pune and return the same day.”

“We wanted a break from the city; we wanted to go to a nice hill station that also had a good stretch to ride, and then we locked on Panchgani.”

He added: “I went to Mahabaleshwar and Panchgani when I was a kid. So this was one of the best rides of my life, and gradually I will look at longer rides. This was short as I had to get back to work, and it was a beautiful ride.”

“The total collective distance of my ride was 700 km, and it was by far one of my favourite rides,” he said.

“I am planning to go again sometime when I get a weekend off. The bike that I have is meant for cruising like this. After a year, I got to properly take it out like this and explore a different territory because Mumbai, Pune, and all these locations are very regular.”

The ‘Pandya Store’ actor added: “The next ride will also be to a new location. We didn’t feel the distance as the journey was so beautiful. I had a beautiful bike and a good set of friends, and I enjoyed it a lot.”

20230515-130606

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Karanvir Sharma on working with Yami Gautam for ‘A Thursday’

    Alankrita Shrivastava: ‘Alternate perspectives must get place in cinema’

    Tiger Shroff posts video dancing with Disha Patani on her birthday

    ‘Bigg Boss 15’: Rakhi Sawant tries to dominate Rajiv Adatia, turns...